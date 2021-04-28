Michigan State quarterback Theo Day enters transfer portal

A busy week in the transfer portal continued for Michigan State on Wednesday as redshirt junior quarterback Theo Day became the latest to enter the portal.

Day is the ninth Michigan State player since spring practice ended on Saturday to enter the NCAA transfer portal and the 26th since last season.

Rated one of the top pro-style quarterbacks in the nation out of Dearborn Divine Child in the 2018 class, Day redshirted his first season at Michigan State before appearing in two games in 2019, going 2-for-3 for 12 yards. Day did not appear in a game in 2020.

During Saturday’s open workout, Day appeared to be no better than No. 4 on the quarterback depth chart behind Payton Thorne and Anthony Russo, who were sharing first-team snaps, and redshirt freshman Noah Kim. With freshman Hamp Fay already on campus, playing time for Day seemed unlikely.

