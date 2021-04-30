Bates and switch! Nation's top prep hoops star pulls MSU commitment

Whether Emoni Bates ever plays college basketball is an answer virtually no one but Bates knows at this point.

But according to the star from Ypsilanti and the No. 1 recruit in the nation in the 2022 class, it doesn’t appear his next stop will be Michigan State.

“I would like to thank Tom Izzo and the coaching staff at Michigan State but I have decided to reopen my recruitment,” Bates said ion Instagram on Friday. “I’m not sure what my future holds but I am keeping all of my options open, both college and pro.”

Bates committed to Michigan State in June of 2020, though at the time he did not say whether he would actually play for Tom Izzo and the Spartans or whether he would pursue a professional career.

