MSU cuts ties with recruit arrested for alleged extortion of girl for sex

Two days after being arrested for allegedly attempting to extort a girl for sex, Michigan State football signee Steffan Johnson has been dismissed from the program he never joined.

“Michigan State football informed Steffan Johnson today that he will not be a member of the Spartan program,” the team said in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

A member of Michigan State’s 2021 football recruiting class, Johnson was arrested in Florida on Wednesday after North Port Police said he threatened an underage girl, saying he would release a video of her if she refused his advances. According to the police report obtained by The News, Johnson has been charged with extortion and transmission of a sexual performance by a child.

Johnson (6-foot, 170 pounds) is a three-star cornerback from Venice (Florida) High and signed with the Spartans during the early signing period in December as part of the 2021 class. Johnson said on social media he planned to be in East Lansing for Michigan State’s final spring practice, which took place at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

According to the report, North Port Police responded to a call from the father of a juvenile who told officers that his daughter had been threatened by a man and identified him as Johnson. The report stated Johnson said he would post a video of the girl performing a sex act on him after she denied his advances.

The report stated the girl told police Johnson drove to her street and asked her to meet him outside. After refusing to kiss Johnson and walking back inside the home, the report said the girl received a text message with a video of herself performing oral sex acts on the defendant along with the threat. The report added that Johnson and the girl were underage when the video was taken.

