MSU hoops adds state's No. 7-ranked player as preferred walk-on

Michigan State has added a player to the 2021 recruiting class.

Peter Nwoke, a 6-foot-8 forward from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, said on Twitter on Friday he’s joining the Spartans as a preferred walk-on. Nwoke is not ranked by 247Sports or Rivals, but he is ranked No. 7 in the state by prephoops.com

The Spartans already had signed a three-player recruiting class, led by five-star guard Max Christie as well as four-star guards Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks.

The Spartans could also be adding guards Keon Coleman and Maliq Carr, a pair of wide receivers on football scholarships with hopes of joining the basketball team.

Coleman is part of Mel Tucker’s 2021 recruiting class while Carr, an Oak Park native, is transferring in from Purdue.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau