MSU football to host Louisiana in 2024; reschedules canceled BYU, Toledo games from 2020

Michigan State announced the completion of its 2024 football schedule on Thursday while also rescheduling a pair of nonconference games that were canceled in 2020.

The Spartans will host Louisiana on Sept. 14, 2024, in the first meeting between the two schools. Michigan State had already scheduled its other two nonconference games for that season with Florida Atlantic coming to Spartan Stadium on Aug. 31 and the Spartans traveling to Boston College on Sept. 21.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Ten teams played a conference-only schedule in 2020, forcing the cancelation of nonconference games. Michigan State was scheduled to travel to Brigham Young while hosting Toledo and Miami (Fla.).

On Thursday, it was announced Michigan State will host Toledo on Sept. 5, 2026, and will travel to BYU on Sept. 11, 2032. Nothing has been announced relative to the Miami game, but the Spartans are scheduled to play the Hurricanes in Miami on Sept. 18 this year as part of the original two-game contract.

