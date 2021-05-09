Spartan bats come alive in fifth inning as Michigan State crushes Michigan, 10-2

The Detroit News

Just one day after being one-hit by Michigan starter Cameron Weston, the Spartan bats got a jolt of energy in the fifth inning on Sunday.

Bryce Kelley walked with the bases loaded to get the scoring started in a seven-run fifth inning that'd be more than enough to crush the rival Wolverines, 10-2, in East Lansing.

Kelley had two hits and two RBIs, Mitch Jebb added a pair of RBIs, and Trent Farquhar went 3-for-4 with a run scored for Michigan State (13-22, 13-22 Big Ten) as starter Sam Benschoter (2-4, 6.79 ERA) threw seven innings, giving up just two hits, two earned runs and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Jordon Rogers and Riley Bertram batted in the only two runs Michigan (23-12, 23-12) could muster, despite racking up eight hits.

The Spartans took a 3-0 lead with two runs in the first and another in the third before jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the fifth.

After Kelley's walk, Michigan committed an error in the field that allowed Jack Frank to reach, walked the next batter, hit two straight after that, and then walked Zaid Walker to give the Spartans a 9-0 lead with no outs in the inning.

Michigan starter Jacob Denner was chased after just 2.1 innings with six hits, three runs — one earned — no walks and three strikeouts.