Michigan State women's golf off to strong start in NCAA Louisville regional

The Detroit News

The Michigan State women's golf team is is third place after one round at the NCAA Louisville regional in Simpsonville, Kentucky.

The Spartans got strong performances from Yurika Tanida (1-under-par 71), Valery Plata (72) and Paz Marfa (73) to close the day at 4-over 292 as a team.

Marfa made five birdies, good enough for second-best on the day as an individual. Tanida had four birdies and Plata added three as the Spartans tied with Florida State for most birdies in the opening round.

Michigan State trails Florida State by six shots and UCLA by one. The Spartans lead Louisville (5-over), South Carolina (7-over) and Auburn (8-over).

Tanida was even at the turn and flourished on the back nine with a pair of birdies that would put her at 2-under. She finished the day tied for fifth, with Amelia Williamson of Florida State leading the pack with a 4-under-par 68.

Plata's score was dictated by a run of three bogeys and three birdies, the final of which came on the 18th hole to give her an even-par score. She finished in 11th place.

Marfa (17th place) started the day with two birdies in as many holes, but closed the front nine at 1-over-par thanks to a double bogey on the third hole and bogeys on 7 and 8. She rebounded strongly, getting to 1-under at the 15th hole before two more bogeys over the final three holes put her at 1-over on the day.

Valentina Rossi finished with a 4-over-par 76 and Leila Raines a 77 to round out Michigan State.

The Louisville regional will continue Tuesday and conclude Wednesday.