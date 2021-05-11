Former Alabama CB Ronald Williams transferring to Michigan State

Thin at cornerback, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker continued to hit the transfer portal on Tuesday in an effort to beef up the position.

Former Alabama cornerback Ronald Williams, who was one of the top junior college signings in the 2020 class, announced on Twitter that he has committed to Michigan State.

Williams is the fourth cornerback to commit to the Spartans, joining Marqui Lowery (Louisville), Khary Crump (Arizona) and Chester Kimbrough (Florida). Walk-on Spencer Rowland (Division III Wheaton) joined the team in January and went through spring practice.

The Spartans returned only two corners with significant experience — junior Kalon Gervin and freshman Angelo Grose.

A Louisiana native, Williams played two seasons at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College where he had four interceptions and eight pass breakups in 2018 and 2019. He was the No. 4 junior college cornerback in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports, before signing with the Crimson Tide.

An arm injury limited Williams to just three games with Alabama last fall and he participated in spring practice before entering the transfer portal in late April.

Williams is the 16th player to sign or commit to Michigan State since the end of last season while the Spartans have seen 25 players leave the program through the transfer portal.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau