Michigan State women's golf in sixth place after second round at NCAA Louisville Regional

The Michigan State women's golf team found itself in sixth place after the second round of the NCAA Louisville Regional on Tuesday in Simpsonville, Kentucky.

The Spartans shot a 5-over-par 293 in Round 2 and are at 9-over 585 for the tournament.

Florida State (1-over 577) leads the regional, followed by South Carolina and Arkansas (581), Louisville (583) and Texas (584).

Three Spartans (Yurika Tanida, Valery Plata and Leila Raines) fired even-par 72s in the second round. Tanida is tied for 10th overall with a 143 total. Plata is tied for 14th at 144. Raines is tied for 38th place at 149.

North Florida's Christin Eisenbeiss leads the field at 6-under 138.

Final-round regional play begins for MSU at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The top six teams and top three individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the NCAA Championships May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.