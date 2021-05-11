Stan Heath completes EMU coaching staff, adds MSU video coordinator Drew Denisco

Former Michigan State assistant Stan Heath is forcing his former boss to make another hire.

Heath, who was named the new head coach last month at Eastern Michigan, announced the hiring of three assistants on Tuesday, including former Michigan State video coordinator Drew Denisco.

Denisco served for six seasons as Michigan State’s video coordinator after spending three years with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a video assistant coordinator. Before that, Denisco was at Akron for two seasons as a graduate manger and video coordinator and also spent one season as a graduate manager at Cleveland State.

“Drew is a young upcoming assistant, who has spent time at the college level with Michigan State and in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers," Heath said in statement. “His experience in video technology, scouting, and skill development will add tremendous value to our program.”

Michigan State now has two openings to fill — Denisco’s and the void left after associate head coach Dane Fife left for Indiana. Reports have stated recruiting coordinator Doug Wojcik will take over for Fife, but that move has not been made official.

In rounding out his staff, Heath also announced the hiring of Bob Simon and Shawn Trice as assistant coaches.

Simon is an EMU alum who has spent 25 years in coaching, including the past two at Siena College. Trice was at Colgate last season after 13 years at Temple.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau