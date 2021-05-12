Michigan State women's golf team advances to NCAA Championships

The Detroit News

Michigan State's women's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championships with its finish Wednesday at the Louisville Regional in Simpsonville, Kentucky.

The Spartans finished in a tie for fourth place at 18-over-par 878 for the three-day event. The top six teams advanced to the national championship May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It's MSU's first NCAA Championships bid since 2017.

“It’s an incredible feeling knowing that you’re one of the best 24 teams in the country,” MSU head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said. “There was no question in our minds as coaches, but sometimes the challenge is getting your players to believe it as well. We just beat the No. 1 team in the country and getting to the NCAA Championships is the pinnacle and what you play for. Having the opportunity to prove who you are and what you can do is awesome.”

Florida State won the regional at 8-over-par 872. Texas and UCLA tied for second place (875). The Spartans tied with Auburn in fourth. In a one-hole playoff to determine the final team, South Carolina (879) dropped Arkansas.

MSU was led by Yurika Tanida and Valery Plata. Tanida tied for seventh at 1-under-par 215 (71-72-72). Plata tied for 12th at 1-over-par 217 (72-72-73).

“They had steady performances through all three rounds,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “They are great players and know their jobs. They know they need to play well for us to reach our goals.

“All six of our kids can play. They’re all incredible players that are capable of going under par at any time.”

Paz Marfa Sans shot a 1-under-par 71 in the final round at the University of Louisville Golf Club. She finished T-27 at 5-over-par 221 (73-77-71).

Leila Raines tied for 51st at 1-over-par 226 (77-72-77). Valentina Rossi was 16-over-par 232 (76-77-79).