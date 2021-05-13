Former Michigan State guard Foster Loyer transfers to Davidson

Foster Loyer has a new home.

The former Michigan State guard, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after three seasons with the Spartans, announced on Twitter Thursday he has committed to Davidson.

The former Michigan Mr. Basketball out of Clarkston will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Davidson College,” Loyer said in his Twitter post. “I’d especially like to thank Coach McKillop for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to start this next chapter. The best is yet to come!”

Loyer averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 assists in 16.6 minutes per game last season. He started seven of 19 games but had his season ended after a shoulder injury required surgery.

It was a premature end to the season for Loyer and the end of a career that never lived up to expectations. Loyer spent his first two seasons playing behind Cassius Winston before opening the 2020-21 season as the starting point guard. He played well in the opener, scoring 20 points against Eastern Michigan, but he never found a rhythm from their as the Spartans struggled to settle on a starting point guard.

Since the end of the season, Michigan State has welcomed Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker while four-star guard Jaden Akins comes to campus as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Loyer is one of four Michigan State players who have entered the portal since the end of the season. Thomas Kithier has committed to Valparaiso and Jack Hoiberg is headed to Texas-Arlington. Rocket Watts is also in the portal but has not announced where he will play next.

