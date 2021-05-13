Here are Michigan State's Big Ten opponents for 2021-22 basketball season

Michigan State will have a new look when the 2021-22 basketball season begins, and the Spartans might have gotten at least a small break when it comes to the schedule.

The Big Ten released each team’s home and away opponents on Thursday, and two of the likely front-runners appear on the Spartans’ schedule only once. Michigan State will play Ohio State once in Columbus while hosting Purdue in East Lansing.

The other one-play games for Michigan State include Indiana and Nebraska at home, along with Iowa and Rutgers on the road.

Michigan State will play Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Wisconsin twice, both at home and on the road.

The Spartans are coming off a difficult 2020-21 season that included a loss in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. They also saw three scholarship players enter the transfer portal while leading scorer Aaron Henry is off to the NBA.

While the full schedule will not be released until the summer, Michigan State also will play non-conference games in the Champions Classic, the Battle 4 Atlantis, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and The Gavitt Games against a Big East team.

MICHIGAN STATE'S 2021-22 BIG TEN OPPONENTS

► Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue

► Away: Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers

► Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin