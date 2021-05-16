SPARTANS

Tight end Powers Warren, son of Big Ten commissioner, transfers to Michigan State

Powers Warren, a tight end from Mississippi State who is the son of Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, has transferred to Michigan State.

Former Mississippi State tight end Powers Warren (88) has transferred to Michigan State.

Warren confirmed the move Sunday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Warren appeared in six games for the Bulldogs from 2018-19, after redshirting as a true freshman in 2017.

Warren is from Minnetonka, Minnesota. 

Warren is the 17th player to sign or commit to Michigan State since the end of last season, following Ronald Williams, a cornerback from Alabama who announced his commitment last week.

The Spartans have seen 25 players leave the program through the transfer portal.

