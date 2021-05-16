Tight end Powers Warren, son of Big Ten commissioner, transfers to Michigan State

The Detroit News

Powers Warren, a tight end from Mississippi State who is the son of Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, has transferred to Michigan State.

Warren confirmed the move Sunday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Warren appeared in six games for the Bulldogs from 2018-19, after redshirting as a true freshman in 2017.

Warren is from Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Warren is the 17th player to sign or commit to Michigan State since the end of last season, following Ronald Williams, a cornerback from Alabama who announced his commitment last week.

The Spartans have seen 25 players leave the program through the transfer portal.

