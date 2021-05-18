Michigan State linebacker Devin Hightower enters NCAA transfer portal

The movement on Michigan State’s roster continued Tuesday when linebacker Devin Hightower entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Hightower is the 10th Michigan State player since spring practice ended to enter the NCAA transfer portal and the 27th since last season.

Hightower was a member of the 2020 recruiting class and appeared in one game as a true freshman.

The native of Hoban, Ohio, was named the Ohio Prep Sportswriters (OPSWA) Division 2 Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and was ranked one of the top outside linebackers in Ohio by Rivals.com (No. 2), 247Sports (No. 3) and ESPN.com (No. 4).

