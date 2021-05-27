Kickoff times announced for six MSU football games, opener moved to Friday night

Michigan State is no stranger to Friday night football, and when the 2021 season kicks off, the Spartans will be back in a familiar position.

After opening the season on Friday night from 2011-19, Michigan State returns to action this fall with a 9 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 3 at Northwestern. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, but when the Big Ten released start times for a handful of games on Thursday, it had been moved up a day.

This will be the second time Michigan State has opened on the road since 2011 after traveling to Western Michigan for a Friday night kickoff in 2015 to begin the season.

Start times were released for five other Michigan State games, including a noon kickoff for the home opener against Youngstown State on Sept. 11. That game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

A week later, Michigan State travels to Miami for a noon kickoff against the Hurricanes on either ABC or ESPN. The Spartans’ homecoming matchup with Western Kentucky on Oct. 2 will begin at 7:30 p.m. road games against Rutgers on Oct. 9 and Indiana on Oct. 16 will both begin at noon.

Start times for Michigan State’s remaining six games have not been announced. Those games include Sept. 25 vs. Nebraska, Oct. 30 vs. Michigan, Nov. 6 at Purdue, Nov. 13 vs. Maryland, Nov. 20 at Ohio State and Nov. 27 vs. Penn State.

