MSU reportedly swaps key recruiting staff members as in-person contact resumes

On the first day of the return to in-person recruiting, Michigan State football reportedly lost and then added a key piece to its recruiting staff.

Saeed Khalif will become director of player personnel after working the same job at the University of Wisconsin, according to a report in the Wisconsin State Journal. Khalif will replace Scott Aligo, who was on staff for one year before leaving for the same position at Kansas, his alma mater, the State Journal reported.

Neither Wisconsin nor Michigan State have announced the move, but Khalif no longer is listed on Wisconsin's athletics website and Aligo no longer is listed on Michigan State's.

Khalif spent five seasons on staff at Wisconsin, after four seasons as assistant director of player personnel at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. He's also coached defensive at Savannah State, and has been a high school head coach.

He played along the defensive line at Georgia Tech from 1984-86, and was honorable mention All-America as a senior. He was the team's captain and defensive MVP as a senior. He returned to school in 1988 to get his bachelor's degree.

At Michigan State, Khalif, key in putting together the Badgers' team that won the 2019 Big Ten West Division title, will reunite with tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, who joined Mel Tucker's staff from Wisconsin last year. He leaves behind a Wisconsin recruiting class ranked third in the Big Ten by multiple recruiting services.

Aligo leaves Michigan State after just one season, having joined Tucker's staff from Akron. He's had several stops in the NFL and in college, including coaching jobs at Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

The moves come as college coaches could begin recruiting again in-person, starting Tuesday, after more than a year off the road because of COVID-19.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984