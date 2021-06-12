Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star safety Quavian Carter

The Detroit News

Michigan State added its sixth commitment, and second safety, of its 2022 football recruiting class, with a verbal commitment Saturday from Quavian Carter.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Carter of Leesburg (Georgia) Lee County revealed his commitment via Instagram. He is on an official visit to Michigan State this weekend.

Carter is a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite, holding offers from the likes of Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and Boston College, among others.

Carter is ranked No. 39 nationally among safeties, and No. 62 overall in the state of Georgia, according to the composite. He is the second safety from Georgia to commit to the class, following Buford's Malik Spencer, the top-ranked recruit in the Spartans' class so far.

He is one of three from the Peach State committed to the Spartans. Conyers Salem offensive lineman Kristian Phillips was the first member of the recruiting class.