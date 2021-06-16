Michigan State football adds commitment from Braden Miller, 3-star offensive tackle

The Detroit News

Michigan State's 2022 football recruiting class is shaping up to be heavy on offensive linemen.

Braden Miller, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle from Aurora (Colorado) Eaglecrest announced Wednesday he's committing to play for the Spartans.

He is the seventh verbal commit in the Spartans' class, and fourth offensive lineman. He's the second player to join the class in a week, following safety/linebacker Quavian Carter's pledge on Saturday.

Miller is rated a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, which ranked him the No. 79 offensive tackle prospect in his class, and No. 4 overall in the Colorado.

Miller owns offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Miami (Florida), Stanford, Utah, Arizona State and his home state schools of Colorado and Colorado State, among others.

He joins linemates Gavin Broscious, Ashton Lepo (Grand Haven) and Kristian Phillips in the class.