Michigan State lands commitment from Florida receiver Jaron Glover

Michigan State's 2022 football recruiting class added its second commitment in as many days on Sunday, getting a pledge from wide receiver Jaron Glover of Sarasota (Florida) Riverview.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Glover follows Chandler (Arizona) Hamilton tight end Michael Masunas, who verbally committed on Saturday.

Glover and Masunas each are considered three-star prospects by 247Sports, though they do not have a rating yet in the recruiting service's composite.

Glover holds offers from Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wake Forest, among others. 247Sports ranks him the No. 109 wide receiver in the country in the 2022 class, and No. 98 overall in the state of Florida.

He is the second receiver in the Spartans' nine-member recruiting class, joining three-star receiver Tyrell Henry of Roseville.

Masunas is considered the No. 77 tight end in the country in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports, and the No. 23 prospect overall in the state of Arizona. He holds offers from Utah, Air Force, Arizona, Florida State, Army, Tennessee and Maryland, among others.

He is the first tight end in the Michigan State class, and second player from Arizona, joining Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear Desert Edge.

Michigan State has added four recruits in the last eight days, with Glover and Masunas following safety/linebacker Quavian Carter and offensive lineman Braden Miller.