Five-star Texas kicker Jack Stone commits to Michigan State football

The Michigan State football program is a run with its 2022 recruiting class.

The Spartans added their third commitment in four days — and fifth since June 12 — on Tuesday when Dallas Highland Park kicker/punter Jack Stone announced he plans to play at Michigan State.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Stone is considered a five-star kicker by Chris Sailer Kicking, which ranks him the No. 11 kicker in the country in his class. He's ranked No. 21 among punters, which earned him a ranking of 4.5 stars from Chris Sailer Kicking.

Stone is the 10th commit in the Spartans recruiting class, and the latest in a four-day span that also landed pledges from three-star tight end Michael Masunas and three-star receiver Jaron Glover.