Three-star athlete Shannon Blair commits to Michigan State football

The Detroit News

Michigan State football’s 2022 recruiting class continues to grow in a hurry.

The Spartans added their sixth commitment this month when Shannon Blair, a three-star athlete from Knoxville (Tennessee) West, announced his pledge on Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Blair played defensive back, wide receiver and returner last season. He's ranked as the No. 72 athlete in the country and the No. 32 recruit in the state of Tennessee, according to the 247Sports composite.

Blair took an official visit to Michigan State earlier this month. He had offers from Duke, Memphis, Purdue, Virginia and Wake Forest, among others.

Blair is the 11th commit in the Spartans’ recruiting class and second this week following a pledge from five-star kicker Jack Stone.