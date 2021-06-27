Michigan State football flips quarterback Katin Houser

The Detroit News

Michigan State landed a quarterback for its 2022 football recruiting class.

Katin Houser, a 6-foo-3, 200-pound quarterback from Bellflower (California) St. John Bosco, announced his commitment to Michigan State on Sunday.

Houser originally committed to Boise State, but decommitted from the Broncos on Thursday. He took an official visit to Michigan State the weekend of June 18.

He is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, and four stars by 247Sports. He is the No. 27-rated quarterback in the nation, according to the composite, and No. 27 overall in California.

His offer list includes Washington, Washington State, Arizona, Colorado and Iowa, among others.

Houser is the 12th commitment in Michigan State's class, and second in three days, following Friday's commitment of three-star athlete Shannon Blair of Knoxville (Tennessee) West. Houser is the seventh commitment to the class this month.