Michigan State student-athletes start cashing in with NIL changes

Bare-chested and his red mullet blowing in the wind, Matt Coghlin signified the significance of the day.

“Business is open... and business is BOOMING!” the Michigan State kicker posted on Twitter on Thursday morning. “DM me if you want to promote your brand!”

A new era in college sports began when the clock struck midnight — college athletes are now permitted to profit off of their name, image and likeness. The shift came after the NCAA Board of Directors on Wednesday approved one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics, clearing the way for nearly a half-million athletes to start earning money based on their celebrity without endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules.

For Michigan State student-athletes, it meant cashing in as quickly as possible.

Coghlin, who will be playing this fall for the Spartans after taking the extra season of eligibility offered by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, posted on Twitter his support for a Michigan State-centered podcast called “Locked on Spartans.”

Of course, it wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement as Coghlin wrote, “I've never listened to it, but I’m sure it’s not terrible.”

Regardless of how effective the endorsement was, it signified a new direction for college sports, and specifically those at Michigan State.

By midday, Coghlin had been joined by several teammates, including wide receiver Jayden Reed, who posted on his Instagram account about an agreement with Detroit-based clothing store The 2nd String. Others, including incoming freshmen Kevin Wigenton and Tyson Watson, as well as transfer running back Harold Joiner, announced on their social media they had partnered with Yoke, a service that allows people to play video games online against athletes and other stars.

“We finally have the chance to get paid for marketing opportunities,” read the post that each of the MSU players shared. “This is my first paid posting announcing I’ve joined @yokegaming.”

Michigan State released its NIL policy Thursday, one that largely follow the legislation that was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December and will not go into effect until Dec. 31, 2022.

Under the school’s policy, Michigan State student-athletes are prohibited from using the university name, trademarks, logos and symbols without licensing approval and cannot engage in NIL opportunities during organized team activities.

MSU student-athletes also are prohibited from entering “into an agreement with a third-party that conflicts with any existing sponsorship agreements.”

Michigan State’s policy goes on to prohibit any “likeness activities involving sports wagering or any substance or drug class located on the NCAA’s list of banned substances. Further, student-athletes are prohibited from using any institutional, conference, or NCAA marks in any name, image, or likeness activity.”

Last week, Michigan State University unveiled its own program to help its student-athletes capitalize on marketing opportunities called “EverGreen” — as in, forever green (and white) — which will aid student-athletes in building their brand and maximizing their earning potential once NIL officially takes hold across college athletics.

“Our goal is to provide our student-athletes the tools for success — on the field of competition, inside the classroom and beyond MSU, Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said when the program was announced. “Name, image and likeness legislation will offer new opportunities for our student-athletes and EverGreen will prepare and position them for these changes.

“As we looked at designing our NIL program, we recognized that not only did we have a responsibility to help student-athletes build their brand, but it also was imperative that we provide the education and training so they can capitalize on these opportunities while also navigating this new landscape.”

