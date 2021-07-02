Michigan State football moves up home-and-home series with Washington

East Lansing — Michigan State will be heading to Seattle sooner than expected.

The Spartans on Friday announced a shift in their future football schedules, revealing a home-and-home series with Washington will be played in 2022 and 2023, amending an earlier agreement that had the teams playing in 2028 and 2031.

Michigan State will travel to Washington on Sept 17, 2022, just the second time the Spartans will play in Seattle. The only other appearance was in 1970. The Huskies will come to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023.

The home-and-home series against Washington replaces the Boise State series that was originally set to played in 2022 and 2023. Michigan State and Boise State, however, announced they have mutually agreed to end their series without penalty to either school.

MICHIGAN STATE FUTURE NONCONFERENCE GAMES

► Sept. 3, 2022: Western Michigan

► Sept. 10, 2022: Akron

► Sept. 17, 2022: at Washington

► Sept. 2, 2023: Central Michigan

► Sept. 9, 2023: Richmond

► Sept. 16, 2023: Washington

► Aug. 31, 2024: Florida Atlantic

► Sept. 14, 2024: Louisiana

► Sept. 21, 2024: at Boston College

► Aug. 30, 2025: Western Michigan

► Sept. 6, 2025: Youngstown State

► Sept. 20, 2025: Boston College

► Sept. 5, 2026: Toledo

► Sept. 11, 2027: Central Michigan

► Sept. 8, 2029: Oregon

► Aug. 31, 2030: Central Michigan

► Sept. 7, 2030: at Oregon

► Sept. 11, 2032: at BYU

