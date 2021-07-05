Michigan State lands commitment from Ade Willie, cornerback from IMG Academy

The Detroit News

Michigan State tapped a national powerhouse to add to its 2022 football recruiting class Monday, getting a verbal commitment from Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy cornerback Ade Willie.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Willie is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 92 cornerback in the country, and No. 129 overall in Florida.

Willie owns offers from Arizona, Colorado and Boston College, among others.

He is considered the first cornerback in the Spartans' recruiting class, though three-star athlete Shannon Blair of West Knoxville, Tennessee, also plays defensive back. Michigan State also has commitments from safety Malik Spencer and safety/linebacker Quavian Carter.

Willie is the Spartans' 13th commitment in the class, and first this month after a flurry of seven pledges in June.