Geoff Martzen resigns as Michigan State football's chief of staff

East Lansing — The offseason movement on Mel Tucker’s staff continued over the weekend as chief of staff Geoff Martzen stepped down from his position.

Martzen made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter. A Michigan State spokesman confirmed Martzen’s last day with the program was on Friday.

“In the last couple weeks I’ve resigned from my job at MSU, moved back to my favorite state in the country, married my best friend, and now I’m hopping on a plane to Croatia,” Martzen wrote. “Ecstatic to turn my focus to being a husband, better dad, and a bad amateur sports better (sic). Be happy!”

Martzen, 32, is the second staffer this offseason to move on after director of player personnel Scott Aligo left to become the director of scouting at Kansas. Last month, Tucker hired Wisconsin’s Saeed Khalif as the new director of player personnel.

After a season with Tucker at Colorado in 2019 as director of player personnel, Martzen followed Tucker to Michigan State and was initially named to the same position with the Spartans before shifting to the job of chief of staff.

While with the Spartans, Martzen was in charge of Michigan State’s recruiting efforts and also supervised the creative department while playing a key role in the day-to-day operations of the football program.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau