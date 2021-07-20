Michigan State football lands commitment from Chase Carter, 3-star defensive end

With the practice set to begin in just more than two weeks for the 2021 season, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker continued working on the future.

On Tuesday, that meant landing a commitment from three-star defensive end Chase Carter from Minnehaha (Minnesota) Academy. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Carter had pared down his offer list that included the likes of Nebraska and Iowa State to Michigan State and Iowa before ultimately choosing the Spartans.

Carter is ranked the No. 6 player in the state of Minnesota, according to the composite rankings at 247Sports. He checks in as the No. 129 defensive end in the nation and No. 943 overall. Also a standout basketball player, Carter reportedly had offers from West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

Carter’s former prep teammate, Terry Lockett Jr., is a sophomore wide receiver at Michigan State.

Michigan State now has 15 players committed to the 2022 class, which now ranks No. 30 overall at 247Sports.

