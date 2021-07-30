Four-star DT Alex VanSumeren announces he will commit to MSU

Already on a recruiting roll, Michigan State and coach Mel Tucker just landed one of its most coveted targets.

Alex VanSumeren, a four-star defensive tackle from Essexville-Garber, announced on Twitter Friday that he had committed to Michigan State in the 2022 class.

"It was a tough decision, for real," VanSumeren told SpartanMag.com. "Many great places and people, but MSU felt most like home."

A one-time Michigan commit, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound VanSumeren also had offers from Alabama, Stanford, Clemson, Auburn and Penn State. He was named to the 2020 Detroit News Dream Team and last season had 63 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

VanSumeren is the second four-star commit this week for Michigan State after Dearborn Fordson receiver Antonio Gates Jr. announced his commitment on Monday.

VanSumeren is the younger brother of Michigan State redshirt junior linebacker Ben VanSumeren, who transferred from Michigan in the offseason.

VanSumeren is ranked the No. 4 overall player in Michigan by 247sports and the No. 26 defensive linemen in the nation. He checks in at No. 180 overall.

The commitment, the 17th for the class of 2022, gives Michigan State a boost in the rankings. The Spartans moved up to No. 28 in the nation, according to the composite rankings at 247sports, and seventh in the Big Ten.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau