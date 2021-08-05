Michigan State's Bill Beekman to step down as athletic director

Michigan State will soon be looking for a new athletic director.

Bill Beekman, who has been the university’s athletic director in a full-time capacity since July of 2018, will step down from his position, the school announced Thursday.

Beekman will continue to serve as athletic director until his replacement is found, and in the fall will begin to transition to his role as vice president for strategic initiatives, a newly created position to help coordinate MSU’s strategic plan implementation efforts. Michigan State will use a national search firm to lead the pursuit for a new athletic director.

“I have been honored to serve as athletic director at Michigan State, and I thank the Board of Trustees and our administration for this opportunity,” Beekman said in a statement. “While we’ve experienced the most challenging 18 months in the history of college athletics, we’ve pushed forward on many fronts, laying the groundwork for the future. Great things are ahead for Michigan State athletics. I’m also excited for this new role in the administrative team as the vice president for strategic initiatives, working with President Stanley to drive our great university forward.”

Beekman was named the university’s interim athletic director in February of 2018 after the retirement of Mark Hollis. His contract runs through 2023 and pays him $750,000 annually and stipulates he could be reassigned within the university at a salary of $350,000 for the remainder of his contract.

“Bill stepped in to help our athletic department during a time of turmoil and change, and we thank him for that,” MSU president Samuel Stanley Jr. said in a statement. "That department is in a better place now and ready to look for long-term leadership to propel us to a new, nationally leading level. With his skills and extensive institutional knowledge, I feel Bill is an ideal fit for this new strategic initiatives role."

This is a developing story. Check back to detroitnews.com for more updates.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau