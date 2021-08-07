Michigan State basketball lands commitment from Tre Holloman, 4-star point guard

The Detroit News

The Michigan State basketball team has the first member of its 2022 recruiting class, again.

Tre Holloman, a point guard from Cretin Durham Hall in St. Paul, Minnesota, verbally committed to the Spartans on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Holloman is considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, which ranks him No. 70 overall in the 2022 class, No. 11 among point guards, and No. 1 in the state of Minnesota.

Holloman picked the Spartans among a final six that included Dayton, Illinois, Marquette, Minnesota and Oklahoma State. He also had offers from national champion Baylor, as well as Big Ten schools Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Nebraska, among others.

The Spartans originally boasted commitments from five stars Emoni Bates and Enoch Boakye in their 2022 class, but Boakye decommitted and instead is planning to head to Arizona State as part of the 2021 class.

Bates, the Ypsilanti star and former Gatorade National Player of the Year, decommitted from Michigan State in April, and this week announced he's reclassifying for the 2021 class. Michigan State is among four options he is considering, along with Memphis, Oregon and heading to the G League.