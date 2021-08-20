Michigan State to require masks in indoor area of Spartan Stadium

Fans planning to attend sporting events at Michigan State this fall will need to bring a mask.

The university announced on Friday that seating will be at full capacity, including Spartan Stadium, however there will be several COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including wearing masks in all campus buildings.

For fans attending football games, face coverings will be required for everyone when in an indoor area of Spartan Stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. The indoor face covering requirement includes, but is not limited to, the concourse of Spartan Stadium, restrooms, elevators, indoor suite and club areas and the press box. Masks will not be required but are encouraged in the outdoor seating bowl of Spartan Stadium.

The protocols will be in effect during Monday’s “Meet the Spartans” event, as well as when home season begins on Sept. 11 against Youngstown State.

The policy also covers volleyball games at Jenison Field House, where masks will be required, beginning with Saturday’s Green-White exhibition, which begins at 4 p.m.

For outdoor fall sports, including men’s and women’s soccer at DeMartin Stadium and field hockey at Ralph Young Field, face coverings are not required except for in indoor spaces at those facilities.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau