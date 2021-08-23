MSU's Gabe Brown, Malik Hall to be paid to sign autographs

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown and Malik Hall are ready to sign, and get paid to do so.

In move previously reserved for college athletes who have played their final games and are getting ready to begin a professional career, it was announced Monday that Brown and Hall will be signing autographs from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Pro Sports Zone, located at 37644 West 6 Mile Road in Livonia.

“We are excited to usher in the new era of NIL (name, image and likeness) by making history with a basketball program and coach who has always done things the right way,” said Steve Haney, a Detroit-based attorney and general counsel of Parlay Sports & Entertainment, who represents numerous NBA players. “For Gabe and Malik, this is an opportunity for them to monetize their name, image and likeness and take advantage of these exciting new financial opportunities.”

On July 1, the NCAA began allowing players in all sports to profit off their name, image and likeness. At the same time, Michigan State released its policy for any deals, pointing out they needed to be approved by the university.

How much Brown and Hall will make was not disclosed.

