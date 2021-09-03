Kenneth Walker III runs wild as MSU tramples Northwestern in opener

Evanston, Ill. — How’s that for a debut?

Michigan State didn’t have a single rushing touchdown by a running back last season, so coach Mel Tucker knew he needed to upgrade the ground game heading into 2021. One of the first moves Tucker made was to secure a commitment from Kenneth Walker III, the Wake Forest running back who scored 13 touchdowns last fall.

It took 13 seconds for that move to pay dividends as Walker took the first handoff of the season from quarterback Payton Thorne and raced 75 yards for a touchdown, putting the Spartans on the board before anyone had settled into their seats at Ryan Field.

Walker scored again later in the first quarter and finished with four touchdowns on his way to 264 yards on 23 carries as Michigan State earned an impressive 38-21 victory over Northwestern on Friday night. It was Michigan State’s third straight victory over Northwestern, the defending Big Ten West champions.

Walker became the first Michigan State running back to gain 200 yards in a game since Le’Veon Bell, who ran for 266 yards against Minnesota in 2012. His 264 rushing yards rank seventh-best in Michigan State history for a single game.

Thorne, who was named the starter before the game after beating out graduate transfer Anthony Russo, was solid, completing 15 of 26 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown and, most importantly, no interceptions. He also ran five times for 28 yards and connected with running back Jordon Simmons on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns, two to tight end Trey Pugh and one in the final minutes of the game to Stephon Robinson Jr.

After Walker got things rolling, the defense got a quick stop as Northwestern kicker Charlie Kuhbander was wide right on a 44-yard field-goal attempt. Soon, the Spartans were marching again. Thorne started to get into a rhythm by completing his first three passes before Walker ripped off a 23-yard run to set Michigan State up at the Northwestern 3-yard line. On the next play, Walker made one cut then walked into the end zone to give the Spartans a 14-0 lead with 7:44 left in the first quarter.

Michigan State was forced to punt on its next two drives while its defense was doing the same to the Wildcats. By early in the third quarter, Michigan State got moving again, capping a four-play drive with a 14-yard screen pass from Thorne to Simmons. The sophomore back got good blocking and made a good cut late to find the end zone and put the Spartans ahead, 21-0, with 9:45 left in the second quarter.

The teams traded punts before Northwestern finally found some momentum, going 62 yards on 15 plays, getting on the scoreboard when Johnson hit Pugh with a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to cut Michigan State’s lead to 21-7 with 59 seconds left in the half.

Michigan State had one last crack at points, but Matt Coghlin’s 60-yard field-goal attempt was short as time expired.

After the defense held to open the second half and Kuhbander missed another field goal, Thorne got the offense going again. He went 5-for-6 on Michigan State’s first drive of the second half, moving the Spartans deep in Northwestern territory before Walker scored for the third time on a 5-yard scamper to the end zone. That put the Spartans up 28-7, with 7:06 left in the third quarter.

Northwestern pulled within two scores by putting together a 16-play drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock and featured a pair of fourth-down conversions. It ended with a 5-yard TD pass from Johnson to Pugh with 11:17 to play, cutting the Michigan State lead to 28-14.

But Coghlin booted a 37-yard field goal with 6:04 left in the game before Walker's final touchdown with 1:29 to play to close the scoring for Michigan State.

