Mat Ishbia's UWM to sponsor 133 MSU men's football, basketball players with $500 per month

Mat Ishbia’s generosity toward his alma mater continues.

The president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage was a member of the 2000 national championship basketball team at Michigan State and has already donated millions to the entire athletic department, including $20 million to the football program.

On Wednesday, Ishbia’s company announced it will be sponsoring members of Michigan State’s football and men’s basketball teams — 133 student-athletes — by providing those players with $500 a month for the entire 2021-22 school year.

“The Spartan family sticks together, and that’s what makes MSU athletics so special,” Ishbia said in a statement. “Each player contributes to the team in a positive way and we’re excited to help support them, while also helping educate consumers about the benefits of independent mortgage brokers.”

In February, Ishbia, who was a walk-on member of Tom Izzo’s championship team, donated $32 million to MSU athletics, the largest single cash commitment in MSU’s history from an individual.

The sponsorship is allowed now that student-athletes are allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness.

