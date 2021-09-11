Live updates: Michigan State football vs. Youngstown State

Michigan State is seeking its second straight victory to open the season when it plays host to Youngstown State on Saturday.

The Spartans (1-0) opened the season with a 38-21 victory at Northwestern, on the legs of transfer running back Kenneth Walker III, who rumbled for 264 yards and four touchdowns en route to Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Youngstown State also is off to a 1-0 start, having defeated Incarnate Word, 44-41, in overtime, behind 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Jaleel McLaughlin and three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) from quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Youngstown State at Michigan State

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/radio: Big Ten Network/760

► Records: Youngstown State 1-0; Michigan State 1-0

► Line: Michigan State by 19½