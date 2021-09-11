Michigan State football starts fast again, rolls past Youngstown State

East Lansing — Apparently, there’s only one way to start a game.

And for Michigan State, that means scoring on the first play from scrimmage.

For the second straight week, the Spartans were on the scoreboard after just one play, this time when Payton Thorne connected with Jayden Reed on a 75-yard touchdown pass that gave Michigan State a 7-0 lead just 10 seconds into the game.

It came a week after Kenneth Walker III ripped off a 75-yard run to begin the game at Northwestern, and this time it ignited Michigan State, which cruised to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday in front a sun-drenched crowd of 70,103 at Spartan Stadium, the first time a nearly packed house watched the home team play in almost two years.

Much like the opener, the first-play fireworks were a sign of things to come as Thorne and Reed hooked up again early in the second quarter, this time on an 85-yard touchdown pass that Thorne feathered in between a pair of defenders to give Michigan State (2-0) a 21-0 lead at the time.

Thorne finished with five touchdowns — four through the air and one on the ground. He was 15-for-21 for 280 yards and once again did not turn the ball over. Reed had four catches for 181 yards while Jordon Simmons led the ground attack, gaining 121 yards on 16 carries.

After the early connection to Reed, Thorne added a 20-yard screen pass touchdown to Elijah Collins to go 10-for-14 for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the opening half while also adding a 10-yard touchdown run.

After Youngstown State finally found some traction against a host of backups on the Michigan State defense to cut the MSU lead to 28-7, the Spartans closed the half with a 6-yard touchdown run from Walker to take a 35-7 lead to the locker room.

Youngstown State had one of its best drives of the game to open the second half, going 75 yards on 10 plays and cutting Michigan State’s lead to 35-14 after a 26-yard scoring run from Christian Turner.

Michigan State’s Matt Coghlin missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt on the next drive, but after forcing a three-and-out on defense, the Spartans extended their lead to 42-14 when Thorne hit Jalen Nailor with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 4:32 left in the third quarter.

By then, it was time for plenty of backups to get some work as Anthony Russo took over at quarterback, leading an impressive drive late in the fourth quarter before he fumbled inside the 5-yard line with five minutes left in the game.

