Live updates: Michigan State football at Miami (Florida)

Is Michigan State's 2-0 start a sign of things to come, or fool's gold?

Saturday will provide a pretty good indication.

The Spartans take on No. 24 Miami (Florida) on the road, in a game starting at noon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michigan State is off to a strong start, which includes a victory at Northwestern in its Big Ten opener, and a rout of overmatched Youngstown State.

Miami, meanwhile, rebounded from a season-opening 44-13 rout at the hands of top-ranked Alabama by slipping past Appalachian State, 25-23, last Saturday.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News sports writer Tony Paul.

Michigan State at Miami (Florida)

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

► TV/radio: ABC/WJR 760

► Records: Michigan State 2-0, No. 24 Miami 1-1

► Line: Hurricanes by 6½