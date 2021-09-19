Jaxon Kohler, 4-star power forward, commits to Michigan State basketball

Just a week after Michigan State welcomed back some of its most famous alums, Tom Izzo’s basketball program is reaping the benefits on the recruiting trail.

After visiting campus last weekend, then seeing Izzo travel across country for a visit during the week, four-star big man Jaxon Kohler announced Sunday he was committing to Michigan State. The 6-foot-9, 250-pounder from Southern California Academy becomes the second member of the 2022 class, joining four-star point guard Tre Holloman of St. Paul, Minnesota.

"1000% committed," Kohler tweeted. "I'm a SPARTAN"

Kohler is ranked 67th overall in the nation by 247sports.com, and is the No. 11 power forward.

Kohler had multiple high-major offers, but he chose the Spartans over favorites Iowa, Nebraska, Southern Cal, Illinois and Oklahoma.

Michigan State has three open scholarships still available as Izzo continues to hit the recruiting trail. The Spartans also hosted Grand Blanc forward Ty Rodgers last weekend, as well. He reportedly has set an official visit for early October and Izzo also visited with Rodgers during the week.

Also a four-star prospect, Rodgers, who is also considering Michigan, is ranked the No. 54 player overall in the nation and No. 16 at small forward.

