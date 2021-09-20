Michigan State's Payton Thorne named Big Ten's co-offensive player of the week

For the second time in three weeks, a Michigan State player is being recognized by the Big Ten for an outstanding effort on the football field.

Quarterback Payton Thorne on Monday was named the conference’s co-offensive player of the week, sharing the award with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. Thorne joins running back Kenneth Walker III, who was named the offensive player of the week after running for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the season-opening win over Northwestern.

Thorne, the redshirt sophomore who won the starting job in preseason camp, was 18-for-31 passing for 261 yards and four touchdowns in Michigan State’s 38-17 victory over Miami on Saturday. It was the second straight game Thorne threw for four touchdowns after he did the same in a win over Youngstown State. He became the first Michigan State quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in back-to-back games since Connor Cook did in 2015.

In three games, Thorne is 48-for-77 passing for 726 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception.

No. 20 Michigan State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (2-2, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau