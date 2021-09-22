MSU basketball teams to hold open practice Oct. 2 before homecoming football game

East Lansing — It won’t have the flash and production of midnight madness, but Michigan State fans will still get a chance to see the men’s and women’s basketball teams as they being practice for the 2021-22 season.

The school announced Wednesday that the teams will host an open practice Oct. 2, ahead of Michigan State’s homecoming football game that night against Western Kentucky. The football game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The women’s team will take the floor at 2:15 p.m. and practice for one hour, followed by the men’s team, which will take the court at the Breslin Center at 3:15 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. and admission is free. Tailgate lots for the Michigan State football game open at 1 p.m.. Fans without a parking pass for football may park in public access pay lots, including Cherry Lane Field (on the southeast corner of Hagadorn Road and Shaw Lane).

Michigan State’s men’s and women’s teams will hold their first official practice on Tuesday. The Spartan men tip off the season Nov. 9 against Kansas in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. The women’s team opens the season the same day at home against Morehead State.

