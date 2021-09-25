No 20 Michigan State (4-0) works overtime to topple Nebraska, 23-20

East Lansing — The offense was stuck in the mud on Saturday night, so Michigan State turned to its special teams and then its defense.

With Nebraska ahead, 20-13, with less than four minutes to play and the Spartans without a second-half first down, Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 20. Then in overtime, Chester Kimbrough intercepted an Adrian Martinez pass and nearly returned it for a touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, Matt Coghlin kicked a 21-yard field goal to give No. 20 Michigan State a 23-20 victory in overtime in front of 70,332 relieved fans at Spartan Stadium. It was Michigan State's first overtime win since beating Wisconsin in 2012 in Madison.

Michigan State (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) managed only one first down after halftime when Kenneth Walker III ran 23 yards on first down of the overtime. Two plays later, Coghlin kicked the game winner.

The first half was a slog, to say the least.

Michigan State struggled to find much offensive flow while Nebraska committed seven first-half penalties. It wasn’t until the third play of the second quarter when things started to happen as Michigan State found the end zone first with Payton Thorne hitting Reed for a 35-yard touchdown after a flea-flicker pitch from running back Walker.

It gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead that was soon trimmed to 7-3 after Martinez avoided a sack and scampered 45 yards to set up a 28-yard field goal from Connor Culp with 11:22 left in the first half.

Michigan State answered by quickly moving deep into Nebraska territory but saw its drive stall when Thorne was sacked on third-and-goal. Coghlin kicked a 26-yard field goal to extend Michigan State’s lead to 10-3 with 8:20 to play in the half.

Martinez got things going once again for the Cornhuskers, eventually scoring on a 12-yard run to tie the game, 10-10, with 4:20 left in the half. Michigan State answered again, but stalled deep in Huskers territory again, setting for a 27-yard field goal from Coghlin to retake the lead, 13-10.

A quick stop on defense with back-to-back sacks allowed the Spartans one last shot at points, but a 44-yard field goal attempt from Coghlin was blocked after a high snap to close out the half.

Nebraska opened the second half with an impressive 14-play drive, but like many on the night, this one stalled around the 10 and the Cornhuskers settled for a 28-yard field goal from Culp to tie the score at 13 with 9:10 to play in the third quarter.

Michigan State’s offense was a mess for much of the second half. The Spartans managed only 13 yards in the third quarter and didn’t pick up a first down.

The Spartans appeared to have a golden opportunity in the fourth quarter when Jacub Panasiuk sacked Martinez and forced a fumble that was recovered by Jeff Pietrowski. But after Walker was dropped for a 6-yard loss on second down, Reed’s 11-yard catch was overruled and called incomplete after video review, forcing the Spartans to punt with 12:34 left in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska didn’t let the opportunity slip away, marching 80 yards on 11 plays, converting a fourth down along the way, to take a 20-13 lead with 7:29 to play on a 3-yard run from Martinez when there was no defender within 10 yards as he strolled into the end zone.

That's when MSU's big plays came, starting with Reed's punt return followed by Kimbrough's interception in overtime.

