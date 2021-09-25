MSU freshman defensive end Alex Okelo enters transfer portal

Michigan State freshman defensive end Alex Okelo has entered the transfer portal.

The former three-star prospect from Nashville has not appeared in a game this season.

Okelo (6-5, 215) did not participate in Michigan State’s open practice on Aug. 23 at Spartan Stadium and has not dressed for any of the first three games this season.

After 27 players from last year’s roster left through the portal, Okelo is the first Spartan to enter the portal this season.

No. 20 Michigan State hosts Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

