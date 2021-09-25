Live updates: Nebraska FG cuts Michigan State lead to 7-3 in 2Q

Michigan State boasts the nation's leading rusher in Kenneth Walker III (164.3 yards per game) and the Big Ten's second-most efficient passer in Payton Thorne (180.1 rating).

Nebraska, meanwhile, is just 14-22 under head coach Scott Frost, in his fourth season, but gave then-No. 3 Oklahoma all it wanted before losing, 23-16. What's more, the Cornhuskers have owned the series against the Spartans, winning nine of 11 meetings, including the last two.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

First half

Nebraska gets on board with field goal, cuts deficit to 7-3

Nebraska will start at the 25, trailing 7-0, with 14:08 to go in the second quarter.

Adrian Martinez opens the drive with a 15-yard completion, then hands to Rahmir Johnson for a 2-yard gain to the 42. A false start makes it second-and-13.

Martinez keeps on the next play and runs all the way to Michigan State's 18-yard-line for a gain of 45. A personal foul on the Spartans at the end of the run puts them half the distance to the goal, first-and-goal at the 9.

Martinez throws complete for a yard on first down, then Nebraska takes a false start. A 3-yard run up the middle brings up third-and-goal at the 10. Martinez's throw to the end zone is nearly intercepted, but ultimately falls incomplete.

Connor Culp cuts the deficit with a field goal.

Michigan State 7, Nebraska 3 (11:22 2nd)

Michigan State breaks scoreless tie with flealicker to Reed

Michigan State will have it first-and-10 at its own 45 with a fresh set of downs to open the second quarter.

Kenneth Walker rushes for 8 yards to open the drive and Payton Thorne picks up the first down with a 12-yard completion to Tre Mosley.

And Thorne isn't done: He goes over the top to Jayden Reed on a flea-flicker that leaves the Nebraska secondary toast and gives Michigan State the lead.

Michigan State 7, Nebraska 0 (14:08 2nd)

Nebraska, Michigan State punt to end of scoreless first quarter

Nebraska is pinned inside the 10, taking over at the 6 after Bryce Baringer's punt. 1:41 left in the half.

Nebraska moves the chains with a 10-yard completion and then hands to Markese Stepp for a 2-yard run on the ensuing first down. Martinez's second-down pass is disrupted and forced incomplete. Quavaris Crouch sacks Martinez on third down, a loss of 4.

William Przystup's punt is fielded by a fair catch at the Michigan State 45 to end the quarter.

END 1ST: Michigan State 0, Nebraska 0

Michigan State goes three-and-out, Baringer flips field

Michigan State takes over at its own 20 with 3:33 left in a scoreless first quarter.

Jordon Simmons rushes up the middle for a gain of 1 on first down, as Payton Thorne completes a 6-yard pass to Tre Mosley on second down. Thorne throws complete to Jayden Reed on third down, but it's for no gain.

Bryce Baringer's punt is a gorgeous one, traveling 67 yards before being downed at the 6.

Michigan State 0, Nebraska 0 (1:41 1st)

Penalties hurt Nebraska, end drive early

Nebraska takes over at the 30 after forcing the turnover on downs.

Logan Smothers — in at quarterback for Nebraska — rushes for 4 yards on first down, then completes a 4-yard pass on second down. Smothers keeps for a gain of 7 on third down to move the chains.

Rahmir Johnson rushes for 15 yards up the middle on the next play, giving Nebraska first-and-10 at the Michigan State 40.

Two false starts back it up to first-and-20 from midfield: Smothers rushes for no gain, then misses his receiver on second down. Johnson rushes for 6 yards to make up some ground before the punt.

Daniel Cerni's punt goes for a touchback.

Michigan State 0, Nebraska 0 (3:33 1st)

Michigan State turns ball over on downs in Nebraska territory

Michigan State takes over at its own 44.

Kenneth Walker rushes up the middle for a gain of 2, then loses 3. Payton Thorne throws complete to Jayden Reed, a gain of 7.

Walker loses 2 on the next play, then gains 5. Thorne is sacked on third down, but he's thrown to the turf and that'll draw unncessary roughness, extending the drive.

Thorne scrambles for a gain of 4 and a 1-yard run from Walker makes it third-and-1. The Spartans try and option play on third down, but the pitch to Walker won't get enough — and Michigan State will go for it on fourth-and-1.

Thorne's fake handoff is sniffed out by the Nebraska defense, and he's dropped for a loss of 5.

Michigan State 0, Nebraska 0 (7:08 1st)

Michigan State gets stop to open game, Martinez hurt

Nebraska takes over at the 18.

Adrian Martinez is sacked for a loss of 5, and then after a run for no gain, Martinez gains 5 but is injured on the play.

Michigan State 0, Nebraska 0 (12:05 1st)

MSU, Payton Thorne open game with interception

Michigan State takes over at the 25 to start the game.

Kenneth Walker loses 3 yards on first down, but Payton Thorne gets it back and then some with a 17-yard completion to the Michigan State 39, caught by Jayden Reed.

Walker runs for 2 and Thorne throws again, but this time it's a fly ball with nobody in the outfield except Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke. It's intercepted.

Michigan State 0, Rutgers 0 (13:26 1st)

Pregame

Michigan State has spent most of its season so far on the road, winning two of its three games away from East Lansing to open the season.

It finally gets to play a big game in the friendly confines of Spartan Stadium on Saturday night, taking on Nebraska (2-2, 0-1). Kickoff is at 7.

The Spartans haven't let a few road trips slow them down, with victories at Northwestern and Miami (Florida) fueling a 3-0 start at a No. 20 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

More: Sizing up the Big Ten as conference play heats up: Who's for real, who's in trouble?

More: Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State football vs. Nebraska

More: Detroit News predictions: Michigan State football vs. Nebraska

Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State

► Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/radio: FS1/760

► Records: Nebraska 2-2, 0-1 Big Ten; No. 20 Michigan State 3-0, 1-0 Big Ten

► Series: Nebraska leads, 9-2

► Outlook: Nebraska has won the last two meetings, including a 9-6 victory in 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

► Line: Michigan State by 5