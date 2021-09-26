Michigan State's Kalon Gervin, Chase KIine enter transfer portal

East Lansing — After a thrilling overtime victory at home against Nebraska on Saturday night, Michigan State heads into a new week with some roster movement.

On Sunday evening, cornerback Kalon Gervin and linebacker Chase Kline entered the NCAA transfer portal, a day after freshman defensive lineman Alex Okelo did the same.

The move for Gervin and Kline, who each appeared in all four games this season for No. 17 Michigan State, was a bit more surprising considering the fourth-year juniors have seen significant playing time during their careers. But both had seen that time dwindle to an extent this season.

Gervin started nine games during his career, including the first two games this season before giving way to Florida transfer Chester Kimbrough. In 23 career games, Gervin, from Detroit Cass Tech, had 44 tackles and four pass breakups.

Kline never started at Michigan State, but appeared in 24 games, including Saturday’s victory over Nebraska when he had two tackles, including a half sack. Kline had 52 tackles in his Michigan State career, including two tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles.

After seeing 27 players leave the program in the offseason through the portal, Michigan State has now had three players enter the portal this week.

The Spartans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) play host to Western Kentucky on Saturday.

