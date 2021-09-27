Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed earns weekly Big Ten special teams honor

The individual honors keep coming for Michigan State.

Following the 23-20 overtime victory over Nebraska, junior wide receiver Jayden Reed on Monday was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Reed had 192 all-purpose yards, but it was the 62-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that proved to be the turning point as Michigan State tied the game with less than four minutes to play before winning in overtime. It was the first time a Spartan returned a punt for a touchdown since Keyshawn Martin took on back 57 yards against Northwestern on Nov. 26, 2011.

In addition to the 62 yards on the punt return for a touchdown, Reed had 69 kick return yards, 59 receiving yards and 2 rushing. He also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter on a flea-flicker from Payton Thorne.

Reed is the third Spartan to earn Big Ten honors this season, as Thorne and running back Kenneth Walker III have earned offensive player of the week honors. Reed is the first MSU player to be named Special Teams Player of the Week since kicker Matt Coghlin on Nov. 30, 2020.

