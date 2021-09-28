Michigan State football lands first 2023 commit in Dexter tight end Brennan Parachek

Mel Tucker was busy multitasking on Tuesday.

As the Michigan State coach was addressing the media ahead of Saturday night’s home game with Western Kentucky, he was also landing his first commitment to the 2023 recruiting class.

Brennan Parachek, a three-star tight end from Dexter, announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Parachek is ranked the No. 7 player in Michigan by the 247Sports composite rankings. He checks in as the No. 21 tight end and No. 324 recruit overall in the nation, choosing Michigan State over the likes of Pittsburgh, Purdue and Arizona State.

