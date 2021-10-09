SPARTANS

Live updates: Michigan State football at Rutgers

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
View Comments

Who will keep chopping? That's the question that will hang in the air Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Michigan State has chopped its way to a 5-0 start to the season (2-0 in the Big Ten), and a No. 11 national ranking, embracing a phrase long beloved by the Rutgers, creating peculiar subplot for Saturday's Big Ten showdown.

Tight end Connor Heyward (11) and Michigan State take on Rutgers on Saturday.

Here's another: The Spartans could be looking to redeem themselves, after fumbling and bumbling their way through seven turnovers in a 38-27 loss to Rutgers in last season's opener, the start of a 2-5 effort in Mel Tucker's first campaign as Michigan State's head football coach.

While Tucker has the Spartans rolling, the Scarlet Knights are 3-2, but off to an 0-2 start in Big Ten play. Rutgers gave Michigan all it wanted in a 20-13 loss in Ann Arbor, before it was throttled last week by Ohio State, 52-13.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Michigan State at Rutgers

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

TV/radio: Big Ten/760

Line: Michigan State by 4

Records: No. 11 Michigan State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), Rutgers (3-2, 0-2)

Series: Michigan State leads 8-4 (Last time — October 24, 2020: Rutgers 38, (at) Michigan State 27)

View Comments