Live updates: Michigan State football at Rutgers

Who will keep chopping? That's the question that will hang in the air Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Michigan State has chopped its way to a 5-0 start to the season (2-0 in the Big Ten), and a No. 11 national ranking, embracing a phrase long beloved by the Rutgers, creating peculiar subplot for Saturday's Big Ten showdown.

Here's another: The Spartans could be looking to redeem themselves, after fumbling and bumbling their way through seven turnovers in a 38-27 loss to Rutgers in last season's opener, the start of a 2-5 effort in Mel Tucker's first campaign as Michigan State's head football coach.

While Tucker has the Spartans rolling, the Scarlet Knights are 3-2, but off to an 0-2 start in Big Ten play. Rutgers gave Michigan all it wanted in a 20-13 loss in Ann Arbor, before it was throttled last week by Ohio State, 52-13.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Michigan State at Rutgers

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

► TV/radio: Big Ten/760

► Line: Michigan State by 4

► Records: No. 11 Michigan State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), Rutgers (3-2, 0-2)

► Series: Michigan State leads 8-4 (Last time — October 24, 2020: Rutgers 38, (at) Michigan State 27)