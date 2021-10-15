Live updates: Michigan State football at Indiana

Michigan State owns an unblemished record, a top-10 ranking, and a huge game on its calendar at the end of this month.

But, first thing's first.

As a date with in-state rival Michigan on Oct. 30 looms, No. 10 Michigan State (6-0, 3-0) first must face Indiana (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday before heading into a bye week.

While the Spartans are rolling with the Big Ten's third-ranked offense (36.7 points, 486.8 yards per game), the Hoosiers have struggled on the heels of a strong 2020 season, already surpassing last season's total losses by one, thanks in part to a rugged early schedule that includes losses to top-10 teams Iowa, Cincinnati and Penn State.

Indian quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is banged up, and his status remains uncertain.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Michigan State at Indiana

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

► TV/radio: FS1/WJR

► Line: Michigan State by 4½

► Records: No. 10 Michigan State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), Indiana (2-3, 0-2)