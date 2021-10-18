Michigan-Michigan State to kick off at noon on Oct. 30; game televised on Fox

The Detroit News

The eagerly anticipated in-state rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State on Oct. 30 will kick off at noon on Fox, it was announced Monday. The game is at Spartan Stadium.

Both teams are unbeaten and ranked in the top 10 nationally in what likely will be a pivotal Big Ten East Division matchup. Michigan State is 7-0, 4-0 and does not play this weekend, while Michigan, which was off last weekend, is 6-0, 3-0 and faces Northwestern on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan is ranked No. 6 and Michigan State No. 9 in this week's Associated Press Top 25.

Also that day, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State play at Ohio Stadium. Michigan and Michigan State will play those teams in the final six weeks of the regular season.

This will be the 114th meeting between Michigan and Michigan State and the 69th time they’ve played for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Michigan State has the Paul Bunyan Trophy after defeating Michigan, 27-24, last season in Michigan Stadium when then-MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi torched the Wolverines for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

In the last 10 games, MSU has a 6-4 series lead. From 2008-2015, the Spartans won seven of eight. Michigan has won the last two meetings at Spartan Stadium, 32-23 in 2016 and 21-7 in 2018.